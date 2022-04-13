FLORENCE — Ralph Delano Thompson, Sr., 85, of Florence died Monday, April 11, 2022, Glenwood Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation will be Friday, April 15, 2022, 10 AM to 12 PM at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be at 12:30 PM at Killen City Cemetery with Greg Reynolds officiating.
Mr. Thompson was a member of Local #1293 Painters and Allied Trades. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Audrey Mae Roberson Thompson; and sister, Eva Sherrod.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rhonda Ann Thompson; children, Ralph Thompson, Jr. (Susan) and Tracy Linley (Jimmy); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Berneice Moore, Doris Crittenden, and Ruth Golden.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Battle For Empathy: https:// linktr.ee/BattleForEmpathy.
