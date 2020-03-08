SCOTTSBORO — Mr. Ralph E. Crafton, Jr., 68, of Scottsboro, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Gamble officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family received friends on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.
Mr. Crafton is survived by his wife, Sherry Parrish Crafton; sisters-in-law, Sheilah Collins and Belva Crafton; and former sister-in-law, Regina Young; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Colleen Crafton; father, Ralph Crafton, Sr.; brother, Mike Crafton; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Humpl and Mr. and Mrs. Fred George; brother-in-law, James E. Collins “Eddie” and in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Ollie M. Parrish.
