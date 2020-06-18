TUSCUMBIA — Ralph Edmond Letson, age 78, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Ralph proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a disabled vet. He retired from Reynolds, worked for Muscle Shoals Storm Windows, Whitesell Manufacturing, and retired again from maintenance at Walmart. He was the founding member and first chief of the New Bethel Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of Frankfort Road Church of Christ. He loved his daughters deeply and his grandchildren were his heart. He loved to go fishing, and especially if his grandchildren could go with him.
The visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother Don McGuyer officiating. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery with military honors.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Rebecca Dale Letson; parents, Almer and Connie Bell (Burden) Letson; brothers, Sam Letson, A.B. Letson, Billy Letson, Tony Letson; and sister, Tootsie Turner.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Monica Letson, Cassey Letson; very special son-in-law, Chris Pearman; grandchildren, Christopher Letson, Mayson Pearman; sister-in-law, Ruby Letson; special nieces, Pat Maroney, Melanie Patterson; and several other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Letson, Login McDougal, Evan Norton, Kenny Patterson and Jerry Howard. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of New Bethel Volunteer Fire Department, David “Hubcap” Hubbard, Gerald Hovater, Randy McDaniel, Darrell Reid, Mike Esty and Michael Rikard.
The family wants to extend their deepest gratitude to the first responders, New Bethel Volunteer Fire Department, Keller Paramedics and Deputy Justin Overton with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department for the love and care shown to our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
