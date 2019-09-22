FLORENCE — Ralph Edward Grissom Jr., 78, of Florence, Alabama, formerly of Russellville, passed away September 17, 2019. A native of Russellville, he was retired from Reynolds Metals Company and was a member of Russellville First Baptist Church. Ralph was a devout Christian and loved the Lord and his family. A member of the Blue Ridge Collectors Club, he was an avid collector of Blue Ridge pottery and loved to watch NASCAR races.
Visitation with family and friends will be Monday, September 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Gene Balding officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville.
Surviving Mr. Grissom are his children, Ralph (Ed) Grissom III and wife Holly, and Greg Grissom; grandchildren, Joe Festa, Michael Grissom, Ralph (Eddie) Grissom IV and wife Leslie, Gregory Grissom, and Ashley Grissom; great-granddaughter, Rylee Claire Grissom; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Grissom; mother of his children, Linda Grissom Stephens; niece, Lynne Grissom Tompkins and husband Bobby; nephew, Ray Grissom and wife Melonie; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ralph Grissom Sr. and Mary Mills; brother, Bobby Ray Grissom; and grandson, Matthew Grissom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or American Heart Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 78851, Phoenix, AZ 85062.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
