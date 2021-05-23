THARPTOWN — James Ralph Gandy, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence in Tharptown.
Ralph worked thirty plus years in maintenance at U.S. Reduction. He was a member of Tharptown Baptist Church for over 50 years, and for years had been over the Tharptown Cemetery, which seems fitting that he passed away on the decoration weekend for the cemetery. He was a diehard Democrat and fan of Alabama sports. He loved meeting up with his buddies at Kelly’s Kitchen for breakfast and solving the world’s problems. When you met Ralph, you knew you had made a good friend. He was a beloved husband, father, and PopPaw and he had a deep love for all of his family. Sam and Tiny became his daily companions and he cherished them. He fought a good fight and his fight is over. The world was a better place with him in it and now heaven is even more beautiful.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ernestine Lewey Gandy; son, Greg Gandy; infant daughter; parents, John and Belle Gandy; brothers, Paul Gandy, Roy Gandy, Hubert Gandy; and sister, Methel Moreland.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Brenda Gandy Hunt (Kreg), Teresa Gandy Mitchell (Harvey Drewery); grandchildren, April Gandy, Amanda Logan, Russell Logan, Ashley Gandy, Caleb Mitchell, Jared Mitchell (TeLeah); great-grandchildren, Simeon Broome, Levi Bryant, Malachi Minor, Uriah Thompson, Layla Mitchell, Travis Mitchell; sister, Marie Powell; daughters of the heart, Sam Winborn, Amy Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Terry Don Powell, Gary Powell, Ricky Powell, Stevie Gandy, John Mitchell, and Randy Waldrep. Honorary pallbearers will be his fellow buddies from Kelly’s Kitchen.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 in the chapel of Spry with Bro. Eddie Wix and Bro. Steven Scott officiating. He will be buried at Tharptown Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Greta Boutwell, the staff of North Alabama Hospice, and a special neighbor, Barbara Mansell for your love and care of our dad and PopPaw.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com
Commented