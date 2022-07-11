LEXINGTON — Ralph Dale Heathcoat, 65, of Lexington, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his residence. He worked for Tee Jay’s as a truck driver for many years and loved fishing and gardening.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 12th from 11 a.m.– 12 p.m., at Rogersville Funeral Home, with funeral service to follow in the chapel with Jerry Marlow officiating. Burial will be in Grassy Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Terry Sanderson, Kevin Gresham, Lee Wright, Josh Howard, Chris Howard and Rylee Rich; honorary, Dartez Bates and Blake Burns.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Arline Heathcoat; siblings, Jimmy, Robert, E.W., Billy, Jerry, Jeffy, Kathy and Donnie Heathcoat.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Heathcoat; son, Dustin (Whitney) Heathcoat; daughter, Lindsey Heathcoat; grandsons, Brayden and Camden Heathcoat; siblings, Evone (David) Estes, Milline (Neal) Thornton, Mary Fisher and Charles (Brenda) Heathcoat.
