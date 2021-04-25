FLORENCE — Please join family and friends today, April 25 at 3 p.m. for a Riverside Celebration of Life for Ralph Young. Weather permitting, the celebration will be held on the lawn at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. Everyone welcome.

