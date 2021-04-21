FLORENCE — Ralph M. Young lived a full life. Born April 26, 1942, parents, Ralph and Loeita Young raised Ralph and his sister, Sharon on East Tombigbee Street here in Florence. Ralph graduated in 1960 from Coffee High School in Florence. He received his law degree from the University of Alabama and was a prominent trial attorney in Florence. He loved Florence and his southern roots. Ralph passed away on October 16, 2020.
In 1965 he married Sandra “Sandy,” the love of his life, who preceded him in death in 2012. Ralph is survived by son, Ralph M. Young Jr. and partner, Kennen Blanning, and son, Robert Young. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon Higdon (Bruce), and nephew, Brian; and Sandy’s nieces and nephews, Shannon, Ainsley, Ashley, Kendall, and Alden.
Ralph was truly amazing. At a young age, he took to water skiing on Wilson Lake. He later discovered snow skiing, trap shooting, kayaking, hiking, and golf. He was an avid traveler and fell in love with the mountains of Colorado. He also loved motorhomes which allowed him to tour across America with Sandy. They loved nothing more than traveling to some remote site and absorbing the area’s history. If one was blessed to accompany Ralph on a trip, they would be amazed at his depth of knowledge related to whichever historical site, trail, monument, mountain, or town you encountered.
Ralph and Sandy were also avid fans of the Crimson Tide football team. They loved to set up the motor home in Tuscaloosa on Thursday before the game and enjoy tailgating activities with their many friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kim Norris for all the love, friendship and support provided to Ralph over the years.
Please join family and friends on April 25 at 3 p.m. for a riverside celebration of Ralph’s life. Weather permitting, the celebration will be held on the lawn at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. Everyone welcome.
