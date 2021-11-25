F.11.25.21 Ralph Metcalf.jpg
Buy Now

SHEFFIELD — Ralph Metcalf, 91, died Friday, November 19, 2021.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 26, 5-7:00 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL. Funeral service for Mr. Metcalf will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia, AL, Bro. Michael Roberts, officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. The public viewing will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.