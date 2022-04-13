SHEFFIELD — Ralph O. Lister, 95, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The memorial service will immediately follow at the church. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Roseltia Lister; his first wife, Annie Sue Lister; daughter, Patsy Lusk; brother, Pete Lister, Jr.; and sister, Cordy Vealpando.
He is survived by his wife, Illa Lister; son, Ronnie Lister (Pam); daughter, Anna Kilpatrick (Larry); two stepsons, Roger Priven (Laura) and Richard Priven (Vinalyn); sister, Tillie Vallejos (Leo); brothers, Hildo Lister (Rosalie) and Johnny Lister (Marylyn); eight grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
