TUSCUMBIA — On Friday, September 20th, 2019, Ralph Perry Mayes, Jr., loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 65 after a strong fight against cancer.
Ralph was born on September 14th, 1957 in Stuttgart, Germany to parents Ralph Sr. and Margaret Mayes. Married 40 years to wife Donna, they share 2 children, Corey and Rachel. Ralph joined the IBEW Local Union 558 in 1976 where he worked as a Journeyman wireman till 2004, at that time taking office at the Local working as Assistant Business Manager, Dispatcher, President and Lead Business Manager until his retirement in 2018.
Ralph was also a delegate to the Shoals Central Labor Council where he served as President of the council from 2012-2014, and was “Labor Person of the year” in 2014.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Perry Sr. and his mother Margaret.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Donna; his two children, Corey and Rachel; and his three sisters, Reba Cantrell, Sandy Marone, and Cathy Olive.
Visitation will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia with service to follow. More details can be found on the Colbert Memorial Chapel website at colbertmemoria@ yahoo.com.
