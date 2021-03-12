BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Ralph Posey Montgomery, 70, died March 11, 2021. Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church, Golden, MS. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the church, burial in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont is directing.

