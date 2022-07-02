LYNN, ALABAMA — Ralph Sealy, 83, died June 30, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Ashbank Cemetery, Nauvoo.

