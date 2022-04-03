WATERLOO — Ralph Sharp, 79, of Waterloo, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, April 2nd, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be Sunday, April 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Paul Holloway, Ferrin Bayles, David Adams, Steve Jones, and Ed White officiating. Burial will follow at the Sharp Family Farm.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Loye and Pearlie Sharp; brother, Millard Sharp; and sister, Lola Mae Maxwell; 3 great-grandchildren, Baby Covington, Hadleigh, and Baby Darty.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Sharp; 3 children, Johnny Sharp, Kay Dodd (Stacy), and Karen Sharp (Glen); 6 grandchildren, 4 of whom he raised, Kayla (Tommy), Bradley (Samantha), Jonathan, Katelyn (Brett), Kacey (Andrew), and John David (Shannon); 10 great-grandchildren, Trevor, Hank, Pearlie, Rubie, Kayden, Ellie, Holly, Dixie, Jed, and Levi; brothers, Eldred Sharp and Berlon Sharp (Jonell); sisters, Lois McCain (Pete) and Mavis Burbank (Larry); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ralph was a native of Lauderdale County and married Dorothy at the age of 18. He started working at a flower nursery before going to work for Southern Tire. He later owned and operated his logging business, Sharp’s Logging, for over 30 years. Ralph was a Jack of all trades. He worked from can to can’t. He came home and went straight to his farm. He loved his cows and mules. He was always out baling hay, on his tractor, gardening. He was a welder, mechanic, and electrician. If something was broken, he could fix it. He loved to be on his boat on the river, pulling his family on the tube and skis. He loved to camp and cook out with his family. He always wanted everyone to eat. You did not leave the Sharp house without eating. All the kids in the neighborhood, his grandkids and friends called him “Pawpaw.” He was “Pawpaw” to everyone.
Ralph loved reading his Bible, teaching himself how to read. He would spread the Word to anyone who would listen. He knew the Word. He could quote many verses from the Bible. He would teach and talk about the Word of God everywhere he went. Everything that he said or did was always said with, “If it’s the Good Lord’s willing.” He told us that his Bible was established in his heart. “And every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labor.” Corinthians 3:8
Material things were never important to him. He loved God, he loved his family, he loved his little woman, as he called her, and he loved those grandbabies. They were his whole world. He spoiled them babies and always wanted to play with them. He would ride them on his tractor, backhoe, and dozer. These babies were his life. He lived his life to the fullest every day. He always told us to tell God to ride with us when we left because you might not make it back. He preached his own funeral through the life he lived. Ralph was a good man and a good friend, a man of his word. He never met a stranger. He would always lend a helping hand no matter the circumstance. Ralph wanted to make you laugh and smile.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Sharp, John David Rhea, Hank Sharp, Trevor Covington, Brett Darty, Tommy Covington, Jonathan Dodd, Berlon Sharp, and Leon Sharp. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Sharp, Glen Brown, Walter Sarceno, Stacy Dodd, Andrew Bevis, and Matthew Uding.
The family would like to give special recognition to the Central Family Clinic, Ferrin Bayles, and Kristan James.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented