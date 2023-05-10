ROGERSVILLE — Ralph V. Stroud, 82, died May 8, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. The funeral will follow in the chapel. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Stroud family.

