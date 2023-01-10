FLORENCE — Ralph Van Watkins, 66, died January 6, 2023. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. at Magnolia Church of Christ. Burial will be in the Watkins family cemetery on County Road 158. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

