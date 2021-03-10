WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Ralph W. Horton, 82, died March 7, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11:30 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shields Cemetery. He was the husband of Jean Morrison Horton.

