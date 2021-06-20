TUSCUMBIA — Ralph Thomas “Tommy” Whitlock, 78 of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, June 19, 2021. There will be a private service for the family at a later date.
Tommy was a native of Colbert County and retired carpenter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He was a hardworking man who was very talented in many trades.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Mattie Whitlock; and four sons, Shannon Whitlock, Wesley Whitlock, Jerry Whitlock, and Glen Whitlock.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Whitlock; daughters, Misty Manley, Lamanda Crawford, Crystal Whitlock, and Cara Kimbrough; son, Corey Whitlock; sisters, Jeanette Norman, Joyce Gandy, Martha Stout, and Ruby Raper; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
