COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Ramona Ann Stevens Farris, 92, died December 22, 2020. Viistation will be today from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Collinwood Church of Christ. Funeral will be live-streamed today at 1 p.m. on Collinwood Church of Christ Facebook. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late Allen Farris. Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County, directing.

