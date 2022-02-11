TOWN CREEK — Ramona Muston, 89, died February 9, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home directly followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day.
