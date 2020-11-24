RUSSELLVILLE — Randall Eugene “Cotton” DeVaney, 59, died November 20, 2020. Visitation is 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at Spry Memorial Chapel. Graveside service to follow at noon in Jonesboro Cemetery. He was the father to Stacey and Bradley DeVaney.

