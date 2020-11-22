RUSSELLVILLE — Randall Eugene “Cotton” DeVaney, 59, died November 21, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at noon, at Jonesboro Cemetery. He was the father to Stacey and Bradley DeVaney.

