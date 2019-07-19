RUSSELLVILLE — Randal Louis Simmons, age 69, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Randal was a No. 1 Alabama fan.
The visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Officiating will be Brother Jeremy Seal. Burial will be in Belgreen Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Winstead Simmons; daughters, Lori Thompson (husband, Andy), Undrea James (husband, Brad); grandchildren, Bridget Wilks (husband, Corey), Dakota Davis, Trevor Thompson, Ali Davis; great-grandchild, Oakley Wilks; sister, Sue McNatt (husband, Bryce); brother, Charles Simmons (wife, Teresa); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Lennis Simmons; siblings, Lorene Williams, Bobby Simmons, Eloise Plemmons, Faye Tucker and Louise McCalpin.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at North Alabama Medical Center for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
