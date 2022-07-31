FLORENCE — Randall Doss Cook, age 59, of Florence, Alabama, was called home to his Savior on July 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. Randy was born October 2, 1962 in Springfield, Tennessee to the late Mack and Sue Cook. He will be remembered as a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. His zest for life included his passion for the outdoors where he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking. But his greatest love and delight was his family, to whom he modeled unconditional love, faithfulness, hard work, perseverance, and a deep faith in God. The family rejoices knowing that he is now at perfect peace, face to face with Jesus, His Lord and Savior. (I Cor. 13:12).
Randy leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Lisa Diane Cook; his four children, Jordan Leigh Cook, Kaitlin Diane Cook (Cameron Bell), Anna Caroline Baldwin (John Baldwin), Campbell Doss Cook (Ashley Cook); his grandchildren, Genevieve Frances Elseroad, Rowan Randall Bell; his sisters, Renee Cook Manuel, Rhonda Cook Gregory (Michael Gregory), and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A visitation will be held at Highland Baptist Church in Florence on Tuesday, August 2 from 1:00-3:00, followed by a celebration of life service at 3:30, which will be officiated by Brother Sammy Gilbreath.
