FLORENCE — Randy Green, 56, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was the son of Earl and Arnelle Green. A mechanical engineer, he graduated Class of ’82 from Brooks High School, and was a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death, his father, Earl B. Green; grandparents, Troy and Fannie Greene, Arnold and Mildred Parrish; aunts and uncles, Winona and Billy Spires, Milford and Mildred Greene, Marion Greene, Jack Tipton; cousins, Don Greene and Kevin Greene.
He is survived by his mother, Arnelle Green; sisters, Angela Herring (Frank), Anita Mashburn (Kerry), Tamela Green Rickard (Scott) and Kristi Watson (Shawn), seven nieces/nephews.
He was a collector of many things...actually everything. If you needed anything chances are he had it, and could tell you how to do it. He would help anyone who asked and even those who didn’t.
We loved you brother, and will miss you.
