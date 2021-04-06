DETROIT — Randall Gene May, 62, died April 4, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Hamilton Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Cooper Cemetery.

