MUSCLE SHOALS — Randall Keith Meadows, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the age of 58. Visitation will be held at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 16, 2022 beginning at noon. The funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Alan Lesley will officiate the service.
Preceding Randall in death were his parents, Jewell and Shirley Meadows; brother, Ricky Meadows; and special friend, Myra Barnes.
Survivors include his daughter, Savannah Meadows; and sisters, Pam Randolph (Greg) and Shannon Wells (Kenneth).
Pallbearers will be Greg Randolph, Zackery Randolph, Jeremy Jefferys, Jim Lesley, Kenneth Wells, Alan Lesley and Mike Stewart. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Mauk and Vincent Ledlow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented