HALEYVILLE — Randall Keith Weaver, 62, died October 26, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in New Hope Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Sony raises forecast as sales hold up amid COVID damage
- World shares retreat, chilled by decline on Wall Street
- Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank
- Facebook, Google, Twitter face grilling by UK lawmakers
- Volkswagen lowers sales outlook as chip shortage hits profit
- Turkey's Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change, farming
- Wash sending Braves home in WS after near miss a decade ago
- Biden, Dems get low marks on spending talks: AP-NORC poll
Most Read
Articles
- Brandy Risner: Husband's legacy and K-9 bring comfort in grief
- Glenn Rickard shares his lifelong passion for quilting
- 2-day Alabama Renaissance Faire begins today
- American Duchess makes overnight stop in the Shoals
- Moderna booster shots available in most Shoals pharmacies
- Natchez Trace group sponsors tour of 'Tom's Wall'
- Renaissance Faire has its own renaissance
- Commissioners: County shouldn't build new road
- Muscle Shoals amends its animal control ordinance
- Landfill fees double as leachate disposal costs go up
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Solar farm energy is costly alternative (1)
- Colbert grand jury to hear kicked, killed puppy case (1)
- DA: Martin should not have been free (1)
- Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate (1)
- Allen Thornton HOSA club raises autism awareness and funds for Luv Michael (1)
- Alabama Senate passes $1.3B prison construction plan (1)
- Legislature buries head in sand on criticism (1)
- Low scores have state leaders looking for options (1)
- Ivey calls for special session to set district lines (1)
- High school football: Game previews for Oct. 14-15 (1)
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented