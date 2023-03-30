ROGERSVILLE — Randall Lane Robertson, 61, died March 25, 2023. The family will receive friends today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

