HIRAM, GEORGIA — Randall Lawrence Johnson, formerly of Florence, died May 20, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Hope Church Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

