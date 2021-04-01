FLORENCE
Randall “Randy” Lee Tate age 68, passed away March 25, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Stan Dean will be officiating the service.
Randy was born in Florence, Alabama to Willie Arlee and Jewel Kelley Tate. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Christopher Tate.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Elledge Tate; children, Tracie Lowe (Josh); siblings, Janice Allen (Ray), Vickie Spurling (Gary), Denise Bevis, David Tate, Cindy Agee (Ricky); grandchildren, Hayden Lowe, Hudson Lowe, Holden Lowe, Hanson Lowe, Gracie Tate, Ella Tate, Colbie Tate, Brodie Tate; father-in-law, Harry Elledge; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stanley and Julia Davis; several nieces and nephews.
Randy was a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played for the New York Mets in 1975. His record that year was five wins and 13 losses with an earned run average of 4.45. While Tate is noted for never having achieved a Major League hit despite having 41 at bats, he is best known for nearly pitching a no-hitter on August 4, 1975 at Shea Stadium against the Montreal Expos. Despite not allowing a hit through seven and one third innings, Tate ended up losing the game which seems to have been the final straw for Mets Management regarding the tenure manager Yogi Berra, who was fired the next day.
Randy graduated from Lexington High School and attended Calhoun College. He was a member of The Major League Baseball Players Association. He retired from local union 1293. He enjoyed Alabama Football “ROLL TIDE,” grilling, cooking and gardening. He was also member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
