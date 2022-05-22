ROGERSVILLE — Randall Lee McGee, 69, died May 20, 2022. There will be a Memorial Service announced at a later date.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.