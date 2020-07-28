LEIGHTON — Randall Neil “Randy” Foster, 53, Leighton, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Visitation will be held tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will be Wednesday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Mike Weldon officiating. Interment will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Leighton.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, John Foster Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Frankie Foster; brother, John Russell Foster Jr.; nephews, Tyler and Daniel Foster; great-nephew, Reid Foster; and great-nieces, Brooklyn and Bailey Foster and Khori Frye.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented