FLORENCE — Randall “Randy” Lee Tate, 68, died March 25, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Elledge Tate. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com

