SHEFFIELD
Randall Ray Vasser, 85, of Sheffield, AL, passed away on Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at his home. Mr. Vasser was born on July 13th, 1937, to Aaron and Gladys Vasser.
Mr. Vasser is survived by his daughters, Pam Gipson (Steve) of Tuscumbia, AL, and Beverly Phillips (Brad) of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Spencer Vafinis, Alexis Tomassi (Vinny), and Morgan Trujillo (Christian); and sisters, Barbara Dean and Jewel Barnes.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a private family graveside service.
