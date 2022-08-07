FLORENCE — Randall Nathan Smith, age 69, of Florence, passed away August 5, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, August 8, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., with service starting at 3 p.m., with Pastor David Gregg officiating.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings.
Survivors include his loving wife, Bonnie Cornelius Smith; children, Kelly Denise Howard (Hal), Amy Jo Smith, and Jeffrey Randall Smith. Additional survivors include his grandchildren Landon Marcano, Preston Marcano, and Chloe Helms.
Randy loved all the players he had the opportunity to coach. He loved his children, grandchildren and wife, Bonnie, of forty-eight years.
He proudly served four years with the United States Air Force.
Thank you to Dr. Danny McFall, Dr. Theresa Lango, Patsy Dozier, NP, and Amanda McCann, NP, for your continued care.
