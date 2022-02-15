BEAR CREEK — Randel Oneal Cook, 62, died February 13, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery, Wiley Branch community. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

