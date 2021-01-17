WAYNESBORO, TN — Randel Lance Webb, 61, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Funeral service will be held January 16, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Shackelfod Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. He was the husband of Peggy Skipworth Webb.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.