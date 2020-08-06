MOULTON — Randie James Jones, 63 years old of Moulton, AL passed away August 4, 2020.
Visitation will be today, August 6, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will be Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Marvin Huckaba and Nathan Jones officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Randie was a member of Time of Harvest Church. He was born February 13, 1957 in Franklin County, AL to Vester James and Cora Sue Jones. Randie was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Jones; his sons, Shannon Heath Jones (Vickie) and Nathan Leigh Jones (Christy); his siblings, Jerry Jones (Brenda), Belinda Clark, and Tina Mclemore (Keith); his grandchildren, Cheyenne Stafford (Jamie), Conner Jones, Cameron Jones, Maddie Jones, and Isaac Jones; his great-grandchild, Eligah Stafford; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Conner Jones, Cameron Jones, Isaac Jones, Jamie Stafford, Casey Clark and Jerry Jones Jr.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
