FLORENCE — Randle Roberson, 99, of Florence, passed away May 13, 2023 after an extended illness. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the US Army 483rd Anti-Aircraft Battalion attached to the 5th division of the Marines during the invasion of Iwo Jima. He was a member of St. John Methodist Church, Sheet Metal Workers Local 48 where he worked from 1946 to 1988, and honorary member of Shoals Frisbee Club. He was known as the “air conditioning man” working from home until the age of 96.

