RED BAY — Randy Baggett, 66, died April 27, 2022. Services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 at the funeral home with burial in Baggett Cemetery.

