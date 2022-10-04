BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Randy Bart Johnson, 66, died October 2, 2022. Services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Second Street Church of Christ, Belmont. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church with burial in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.

