MUSCLE SHOALS — Randy Bassham, 70, of Muscle Shoals passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Visitation will be this evening from 6 to 8 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Colbert Memorial Chapel. Kirk Bishop, Greg Woodall, Marty Raybon, and Charles Kilpatrick will officiate. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Randy was born October 16, 1949. He started Die Tech in 1983. He not only owned the company but also wore a lot of hats, including sales, and working in the shop alongside his employees. While he enjoyed his work he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family even more. He loved his sisters-in-law who he affectionately called “the girls” and they loved him also. His pets Dolly, Logan Dickens, and Harley Seeley were important parts of his life. Randy’s real passion though, was his music. He loved very much to entertain in many ways but especially by singing and playing. He was rarely seen without a smile and guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Ada Bassham; brothers, Charles and Gerald Bassham; and stepson, Larry Wylie.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Wanda Bassham; sister, Peggy Fleming; a host of loving in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ernest Kilpatrick, Charles Kilpatrick, Dwayne Vines, Jerry McDaniel, Larry Roberson, and Tommy Grant with Tim Davis serving as Honorary Pallbearer.
Our family gives a very special thanks to Dr. Robert Wolf, MD Anderson, Dr. Yadu, Dr. Richards, Matt King, Good Samaritan Hospice, and his nurse, Kelly Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Exactly Who I Am Today” fund at CB&S Bank 2000 East Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
