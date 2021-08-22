SHEFFIELD
Randy Ray Benson, 60, of Sheffield, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, after an extended illness. Visitation will be Monday, August 23, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Tuesday, August 24, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Truman Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Randy was a member of Colbert County Cowboy Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Hopkins (Rickye); brothers, Walter Benson (Tammy) and Jerry Henson (Dorothy); sisters, Melatha Jones (Mark), Mary Riddle, Shirley Sutton, and Betty Letson; and two grandchildren, Michael and Jamie Hopkins.
