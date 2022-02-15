TUSCUMBIA — Randy Dakota Lee Myrick, age 28, of Tuscumbia, passed away February 12, 2022. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 17, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Mr. Myrick was preceded in death by his brother, Brandon Myrick.
Survivors include his parents, Randy and Tammy Myrick; son, Ryder John Brandon Myrick; paternal grandmother, Janie Despigno; maternal grandmother, Sandra Scott; fianceé, Katlin McDuffy; sisters, Amanda Hargett and Casey Myrick; brothers-in-law, Skylar Williams and Blake Uselton; five nieces and one nephew.
He was a 2011 graduate of Cherokee High School. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
