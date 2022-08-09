KILLEN — Randy Dwight Garner, 77, Husband, Daddy, Grandaddy, Pappap won his victory on August 6, 2022, after a courageous battle against peritoneal mesothelioma. He was surrounded by his family at home when he left for his Heavenly home.
Born in Florence, Alabama to Andrew Eugene Garner and Ruby Christine Garner, Dwight was the third of four children. Dwight was a member of Killen Church of Christ.
Following an honorable discharge from the United States Army, he married the love of his life, Barbara Doris Gist and went on to have two daughters, Candace, and Christie. They made their home on the Gist family farm. He put his family first always and was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Always a strong, kind, supportive father, his guidance was the foundation of his family, along with his wife of 53 years. They provided volumes of memories for their children, grandchildren, and greats.
Dwight was a passionate grandaddy of his grand and great-grandchildren. After his retirement from Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, he spent most of his time basking in the joys of having his family around him, faithfully attending baseball, basketball, football, tennis, soccer, dance, piano recitals and Mars Hill chorus programs, rarely missing any event.
Dwight was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant the world to him, something he proudly and often mentioned. He was his family’s biggest cheerleader in any activity they were involved in. While a man of few words, he was never hesitant to give advice that he felt necessary. To say he is a HERO in the eyes of his family is an understatement.
In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his wife as they did everything together. Deer hunting became his favorite hobby, he began this adventure with his grandsons, Randy and Dylan. Never leaving out his granddaughters, he was always up for a shopping trip or a random trip to Disney with Kaylee and Anna Katherine and Doris.
Predeceased by his parents, Buddy and Ruby Garner; his “big” brother, Bubba Garner and baby sister, Judy Terry.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Doris Gist Garner; daughters, Candace Garner Case (Tim), Christie Garner Green (Kyle); grandchildren, Randy Gooch (Baylee), Dylan Green, Kaylee Gooch and Anna Katherine Green; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Margot, Evalee, Dawson and Emory; sister, Janice Killen; nieces, nephews, special cousins and special aunt Nola Wesson, along with countless friends.
One once said, “To meet Dwight Garner is to have a friend for life.” He was a resilient figure in the face of adversity and a person who provided exemplary effort. Dwight had a disarming smile that could put anyone at ease, from babies to the elderly. He was everyone’s friend. He represented the good we all need in our everyday lives. Our daddy and granddaddy was special and he loved our mother fiercely. When originally faced with his diagnosis, one of his first priorities was spiritual advice to his children.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Randy Gooch, Dylan Green; great-grandson, Cooper Green; sons-in-law, Kyle Green and Tim Case; nephew, Jeff Garner; cousin, Eddie Garner. Honorary pallbearers: Rochelle Hunting Ranch, Local 78
The family will receive friends at Killen Church of Christ from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. A celebration of his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brothers Stan Dean and Miles Stutts officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home is directing. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
