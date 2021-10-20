BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI

Randy Earl James, 62, died October 18, 2021. Memorial services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.