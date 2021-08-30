TUSCUMBIA — Randall Tory Fulmer of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the age of 59. He was a devoted father and “PeePaw” who loved his children and grandchildren dearly. Tory enjoyed the outdoors, riding four wheelers, and hunting deer with his brothers and brother-in-law. He was a veteran who served his country with great honor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Yvonne Fulmer; and brother, Ronnie Fulmer.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Melissa Fulmer; three daughters, Alisha Brewer (Darrell), Tasha Mobley (Cody), and Heather Cavin (Joe); one son, Jonathan Lenton (Gina); eight grandchildren, Katlyne, Sarah, Drew, Jamie, Connor, Bailey, Wade, and Weston; two brothers, Tim Fulmer (Belynda) and Jon Fulmer (Debbie); two sisters; Angela Byrd (Mark) and Betty Jones; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
In honor of Tory and in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Special thanks is given to the staff of Hellen Keller Hospital for the care given to our loved one.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Hardshell Cemetery in Town Creek, AL at 10 a.m.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made at www.colbertmemorial.com.
