LEOMA, TN — Randy Louis Johnson, 61, died April 22, 2021. Visitation will be April 24, 2021, from 5- 8 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The Funeral service will be held today, April 25, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the fueral home chapel, with burial in Odem Chapel Cemetery. He was a member of Community Church.

