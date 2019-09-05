TUSCUMBIA
Randy Johnson, 54 of Tuscumbia, died Monday, September 2, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. His service will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Randy was a native of Colbert County and was very loved by his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Edna Johnson; and his brother, Danny Johnson.
He is survived by his brother, Steven Johnson (Michelle); nephew, Shane Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
